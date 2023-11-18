The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Golden Gophers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-27.5) 48.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-27.5) 48.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Ohio State has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 27.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

