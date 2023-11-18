The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Ohio State has the 37th-ranked offense this year (428.8 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 262.3 yards allowed per game. Minnesota has been struggling on offense, ranking 21st-worst with 318.6 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 364.0 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Minnesota Ohio State 318.6 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (41st) 364.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.3 (4th) 160.4 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (90th) 158.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.2 (17th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 1,582 yards on 52.2% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 591 yards, or 59.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jordan Nubin has run for 393 yards across 81 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson leads his team with 681 receiving yards on 45 catches with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 26 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 334 yards (33.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 43 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,687 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 648 rushing yards on 103 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 184 yards (18.4 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 75 times for 311 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 1,063 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 catches (out of 102 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 508 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

