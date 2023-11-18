In the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Buckeyes to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-27.5) Under (49.5) Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Golden Gophers have a 6.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Gophers' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Golden Gophers' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Minnesota this year is 5.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Buckeyes have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 27.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 2-2.

One of the Buckeyes' nine games this season has gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 49.5, 4.7 points fewer than the average total in Ohio State games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Gophers vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 33.3 9.9 38.6 9.8 28.0 10.0 Minnesota 22.5 25.8 22.7 21.8 22.3 31.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.