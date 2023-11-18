Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
Will Kirill Kaprizov find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- Kaprizov has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|27:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|3
|0
|3
|18:05
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
