When the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Spurgeon scored in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Spurgeon posted one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Spurgeon's shooting percentage last season was 7.4%. He averaged 1.8 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

