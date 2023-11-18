Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights
- Spurgeon scored in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- Spurgeon posted one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Spurgeon's shooting percentage last season was 7.4%. He averaged 1.8 shots per game.
Senators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
