Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Battle Lake High School at Nevis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nevis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.