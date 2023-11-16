Thursday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the Missouri Tigers (2-1) facing off at Williams Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-66 victory for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-18.4)

Minnesota (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Minnesota Performance Insights

Last season, Minnesota was ninth-worst in the country offensively (62.9 points scored per game) and 207th defensively (71.0 points conceded).

Last season, the Golden Gophers were 283rd in college basketball in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 304th in rebounds conceded (33.2).

Last season Minnesota was ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

Last season, the Golden Gophers were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Minnesota gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 308th, respectively, in the nation.

Minnesota attempted 64.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.5% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Minnesota's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.