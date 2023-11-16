The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) take on the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 256th.

The Golden Gophers' 62.9 points per game last year were 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers gave up.

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Minnesota went 1-2.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (76.1).

Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule