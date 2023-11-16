How to Watch Minnesota vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) take on the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 256th.
- The Golden Gophers' 62.9 points per game last year were 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers gave up.
- When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Minnesota went 1-2.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison
- Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (76.1).
- Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Williams Arena
