The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played three games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 214.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Timberwolves have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 6 60% 111.8 223.7 112.1 215 225.2 Timberwolves 3 30% 111.9 223.7 102.9 215 220.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

This year, Minnesota is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

The Timberwolves average only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Suns give up (112.1).

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 7-3 0-0 5-5 Suns 5-5 1-2 6-4

Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights

Timberwolves Suns 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 102.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

