The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Timberwolves vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 114 - Suns 105

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 5.5)

Timberwolves (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-9.1)

Timberwolves (-9.1) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Timberwolves sport a 7-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark of the Suns.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix does it better (60% of the time) than Minnesota (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 3-1, while the Suns are 2-4 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are 17th in the league in points scored (111.9 per game) and best in points conceded (102.9).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds (47 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (42.7).

The Timberwolves are 20th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is 23rd in the NBA in committing them (15.1 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (15 per game).

The Timberwolves make 11.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and sixth, respectively, in the league.

