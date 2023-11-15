Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and North Dakota State Bison (1-1) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Minnesota, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 100-42 win against Chicago State in their last outing on Sunday.

Minnesota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 71, North Dakota State 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season, with a -66 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball), and gave up 73.6 per contest (345th in college basketball).

With 68.5 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Minnesota averaged 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.4 PPG).

Offensively the Golden Gophers fared better when playing at home last season, posting 73.6 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in road games.

Minnesota allowed 70.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 in away games.

