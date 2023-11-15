MAC foes will do battle when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) face the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo?

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 31, Buffalo 14

The RedHawks have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

Buffalo has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.

The Bulls have been at least a +275 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-8.5)



Miami (OH) (-8.5) Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 7-2-0 this year.

This season, the RedHawks have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Buffalo has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) Five of Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 39.5 points.

There have been six Buffalo games that have ended with a combined score over 39.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 51.7 points per game, 12.2 points more than the over/under of 39.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 42.2 44.7 Implied Total AVG 27.3 25.7 28.2 ATS Record 7-2-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 0-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 49.9 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 29.2 32 ATS Record 5-5-0 1-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

