The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-5) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 112 - Warriors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (221.5)



Under (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

The Warriors have covered the spread less often than the Timberwolves this season, sporting an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 6-3-0 record of the T-Wolves.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Golden State (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Minnesota (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Golden State's games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (five out of 11), less often than Minnesota's games have (five out of nine).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 4-3, while the Timberwolves are 3-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA on offense (112.8 points scored per game) and best defensively (103.1 points allowed).

Minnesota is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (47.6) and is ranked 10th in rebounds allowed (42.3).

With 25.0 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA.

With 14.7 turnovers committed per game and 14.6 turnovers forced, Minnesota is 20th and 11th in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.

