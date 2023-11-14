Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 25.3 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (26.5).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Tuesday (12.5).

He has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 21.5-point over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Towns has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +122)

The 30.5-point over/under for Curry on Tuesday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Curry's assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

Curry averages 5.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.