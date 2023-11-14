How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-5) on November 14, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at sixth.
- The Timberwolves put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors allow.
- Minnesota is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves average 115 points per game at home, compared to 110 points per game in road games, a difference of five points per contest.
- Minnesota is surrendering 96.8 points per game this year at home, which is 14.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111).
- In home games, the Timberwolves are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.4) than on the road (10.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (36.4%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.