Jaden McDaniels plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-110 win over the Warriors, McDaniels totaled 13 points.

Let's look at McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

On defense, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 35 13 0 1 1 0 0

