The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) take on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Duke had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).

Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

When Michigan State allowed fewer than 72 points last season, it went 16-5.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).

At home, Michigan State knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule