Kirill Kaprizov and Roope Hintz are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

One of Minnesota's leading offensive players this season is Mats Zuccarello, with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 18:18 per game.

Kaprizov has chipped in with 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and added six assists in 14 games for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-3-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.8 goals against average) and made 168 saves with an .898% save percentage (44th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 15.6%. This places him among the leaders for Dallas with 12 total points (0.9 per game).

Hintz is a key contributor for Dallas, with 11 total points this season. In 12 contests, he has netted five goals and provided six assists.

This season, Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Scott Wedgewood has a .917 save percentage (18th in the league), with 133 total saves, while giving up 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 3-1-0 record between the posts for Dallas this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 3 20th 30th 3.93 Goals Allowed 2.46 5th 14th 31.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 33 27th 19th 17.31% Power Play % 10.81% 29th 31st 68.18% Penalty Kill % 93.18% 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.