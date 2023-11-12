The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 111 - Warriors 109

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 1.5)

Timberwolves (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.6)

Timberwolves (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

The Timberwolves (5-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% more often than the Warriors (5-5-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Golden State's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (four out of 10), less often than Minnesota's games have (four out of eight).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 2-1, while the Warriors are 4-2 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are 17th in the league in points scored (112.4 per game) and best in points conceded (102.3).

Minnesota is the third-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47.6) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.3).

The Timberwolves are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Minnesota commits 14.8 turnovers per game and force 14.6 per game, ranking 19th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Timberwolves make 11.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and seventh, respectively, in the league.

