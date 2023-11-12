In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Vinni Lettieri to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

Lettieri's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

