The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will look to build on a four-game winning streak.

Before the Saints square off against the Vikings, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Vikings vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41 -150 +125

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 41 points.

Minnesota's matchups this season have a 45.9-point average over/under, 4.9 more points than this game's total.

The Vikings have put together a record of 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans' games this year have an average total of 41.1, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have put together a record of 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been moneyline favorites eight times this year. They've gone 4-4.

New Orleans has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.7 13 19.0 16 41.1 3 9 Vikings 22.9 9 21.1 19 45.9 4 9

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Vikings have gone over the total once.

The Saints have 24 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored only 16 more points than their opponents (1.8 per game).

Saints

Over its past three contests, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In New Orleans' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Saints have put up a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have outscored opponents by only 16 points (1.8 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 48.5 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 1-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

