Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on November 12, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and others on the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Center.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
- Sunday's prop bet for Edwards is 26.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.
- He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
- Edwards has dished out 5.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Sunday's over/under.
- Edwards has connected on 4.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
- The 30.7 points Curry has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (28.5).
- He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).
- Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
- Curry has connected on 5.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
