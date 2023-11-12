T.J. Hockenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Hockenson's stats below.

In the passing game, Hockenson has been targeted 80 times, with season stats of 547 yards on 60 receptions (9.1 per catch) and three TDs.

T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Vikings have four other receivers on the injury list this week: K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hockenson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 80 60 547 213 3 9.1

Hockenson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0

