Will T.J. Hockenson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
T.J. Hockenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Hockenson's stats below.
In the passing game, Hockenson has been targeted 80 times, with season stats of 547 yards on 60 receptions (9.1 per catch) and three TDs.
T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Vikings have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hockenson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|80
|60
|547
|213
|3
|9.1
Hockenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|12
|11
|86
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|9
|6
|88
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|12
|7
|69
|0
