Sunday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) going head to head against the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-57 victory as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers enter this contest after a 92-57 win against LIU on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 81, Chicago State 57

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers' -66 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (345th in college basketball).

On offense, Minnesota averaged 68.5 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (71.4 points per game) was 2.9 PPG higher.

The Golden Gophers posted 73.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

In home games, Minnesota ceded 8.5 fewer points per game (70.6) than in away games (79.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.