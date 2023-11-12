Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Can we expect Jared Spurgeon lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights
- Spurgeon scored in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- Spurgeon posted one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Spurgeon averaged 1.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.