SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina

Week 11 SoCon Results

Western Carolina 58 East Tennessee State 7

Western Carolina Leaders

Passing: Cole Gonzales (25-for-38, 363 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cole Gonzales (25-for-38, 363 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Branson Adams (17 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

Branson Adams (17 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Censere Lee (7 TAR, 7 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

East Tennessee State Leaders

Passing: Haynes Eller (3-for-8, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Haynes Eller (3-for-8, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Trey Foster (15 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Trey Foster (15 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Tommy Winton, III (3 TAR, 3 REC, 89 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Western Carolina East Tennessee State 687 Total Yards 215 513 Passing Yards 132 174 Rushing Yards 83 0 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SoCon Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.