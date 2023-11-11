Looking to see how the two games featuring Big South teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Read below for results and key players from all of those games.

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris

Week 11 Big South Results

Robert Morris 14 Charleston Southern 12

Robert Morris Leaders

Passing: Tyler Szalkowski (11-for-18, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Tyler Szalkowski (11-for-18, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: DJ Moyer (15 ATT, 82 YDS)

DJ Moyer (15 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Noah Robinson (0 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)

Charleston Southern Leaders

Passing: Isaiah Bess (13-for-23, 227 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Isaiah Bess (13-for-23, 227 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: JD Moore (11 ATT, 50 YDS)

JD Moore (11 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Noah Jennings (0 TAR, 8 REC, 204 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Charleston Southern 311 Total Yards 393 138 Passing Yards 227 173 Rushing Yards 166 2 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Big South Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Joe Walton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Beirne Stadium

Beirne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

