The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) are small, 1-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 47.5 points.

Purdue ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 25th-worst in scoring defense (31.2 points per game allowed) this year. Minnesota ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (308.8), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 40th in the FBS with 337.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Purdue vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -1 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Minnesota Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers are gaining 299.7 yards per game (-97-worst in college football) and allowing 265.7 (14th-best), placing them among the poorest teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Golden Gophers are scoring 21.7 points per game in their past three games (-32-worst in college football), and giving up 16.3 per game (38th).

Minnesota is gaining 164.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-75-worst in the nation), and allowing 201 (102nd).

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers have run for 135.3 yards per game (-17-worst in college football), and given up 64.7 on the ground (ninth-best).

In their last three games, the Golden Gophers have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

Minnesota has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Minnesota has gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Minnesota has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,290 yards (143.3 per game) while completing 54.1% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (65.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has piled up 304 yards (on 65 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has totaled 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 562 (62.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 24 receptions (on 51 targets) for a total of 292 yards (32.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 30 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Striggow has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 23 tackles.

Minnesota's tackle leader, Maverick Baranowski, has 35 tackles, three TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Nubin has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.

