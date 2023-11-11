The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Minnesota has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Purdue has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.