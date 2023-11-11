Minnesota vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|46.5
|-111
|-108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Purdue has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.