The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Minnesota ranks 105th in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game) this year. Purdue ranks 100th with 339.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 83rd with 387.8 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has recorded 1,290 yards (143.3 ypg) on 111-of-205 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's team-leading 562 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 73 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 292-yard season so far, hauling in 24 passes on 51 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has hauled in 18 catches for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has put up 1,861 passing yards, or 206.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 125 times for 558 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 386 yards across 71 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 76 targets with six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has 30 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 336 yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (36.6 ypg).

