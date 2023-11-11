Maja Stark is in the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to bet on Stark at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Maja Stark Insights

Stark has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Stark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Stark has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Stark has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Stark will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 28 -4 279 0 17 3 6 $886,232

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Stark last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 10th.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Stark has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,591 yards, 238 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 65th percentile of the field.

Stark was better than 84% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Stark did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Stark did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Stark's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last competition, Stark had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Stark finished the Maybank Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Stark had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

