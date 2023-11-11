There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, including Club Santos Laguna playing Atletico San Luis.

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna travels to play Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+140)

Atletico San Luis (+140) Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+165)

Club Santos Laguna (+165) Draw: (+285)

Watch Queretaro FC vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey journeys to play Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+125)

CF Monterrey (+125) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+215)

Queretaro FC (+215) Draw: (+250)

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas is on the road to match up with Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+105)

Pumas UNAM (+105) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+240)

Guadalajara Chivas (+240) Draw: (+265)

Watch Tigres UANL vs CF America

CF America journeys to play Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+145)

Tigres UANL (+145) Underdog: CF America (+190)

CF America (+190) Draw: (+240)

