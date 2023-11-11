SEC foes will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) battle the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Ole Miss?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27
  • Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Bulldogs have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.
  • Ole Miss has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Rebels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 81.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+10.5)
  • Georgia has two wins versus the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in nine chances).
  • Ole Miss owns a record of 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58.5)
  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 58.5 points three times this season.
  • In the Ole Miss' nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 78.1 points per game, 19.6 points more than the total of 58.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.4 53.7 49.8
Implied Total AVG 40.1 42.7 35
ATS Record 2-7-0 1-5-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-4-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.8 60.8 58.2
Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.4 33
ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

