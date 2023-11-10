In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.