You can find player prop bet odds for Casey Mittelstadt, Mats Zuccarello and other players on the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Zuccarello's 13 points are important for Minnesota. He has three goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Joel Eriksson Ek is a top offensive contributor for Minnesota with 13 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added six assists in 13 games.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov has earned four goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Mittelstadt is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (12 total points), having amassed three goals and nine assists.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 1 1 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 1 1 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 1 0 1 3

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Jeff Skinner has six goals and five assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 2 2 4

