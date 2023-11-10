Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Minnesota Wild (who also lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Wild vs Sabres Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 52 total goals this season (four per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 44 goals (3.4 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 13 7 6 13 2 5 48.9% Mats Zuccarello 13 3 10 13 6 5 37.5% Kirill Kaprizov 13 4 8 12 12 5 0% Ryan Hartman 13 7 4 11 11 10 43% Patrick Maroon 13 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

The Sabres' 41 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players