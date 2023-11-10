How to Watch the Wild vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Minnesota Wild (who also lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX to catch the action as the Wild look to knock off the Sabres.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 52 total goals this season (four per game), 31st in the NHL.
- With 44 goals (3.4 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|13
|7
|6
|13
|2
|5
|48.9%
|Mats Zuccarello
|13
|3
|10
|13
|6
|5
|37.5%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|13
|4
|8
|12
|12
|5
|0%
|Ryan Hartman
|13
|7
|4
|11
|11
|10
|43%
|Patrick Maroon
|13
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Sabres' 41 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|13
|3
|9
|12
|8
|11
|41.7%
|Tage Thompson
|13
|6
|5
|11
|1
|11
|44.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|13
|6
|5
|11
|7
|10
|47.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|13
|3
|8
|11
|11
|9
|-
|Alex Tuch
|13
|4
|6
|10
|4
|12
|50%
