At Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 10, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.7 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 101.1 per contest (first in the league).

The Spurs have been outscored by 12.5 points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 14th in league, while conceding 125.9 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -100 scoring differential.

These teams average 225.1 points per game combined, 0.4 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 227 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +5000 +2200 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.