Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Summit squads. That includes the Denver Pioneers versus the North Alabama Lions.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays
|12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|FloHoops
|Denver Pioneers at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
