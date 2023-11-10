St. Thomas vs. Idaho State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) play at Schoenecker Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Schoenecker Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats
- St. Thomas went 16-11-0 ATS last season.
- St. Thomas (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% more often than Idaho State (13-14-0) last season.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. Thomas
|74.2
|143.4
|70.2
|141.2
|144.7
|Idaho State
|69.2
|143.4
|71.0
|141.2
|136.9
Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tommies recorded only 3.2 more points per game (74.2) than the Bengals gave up (71.0).
- St. Thomas had an 11-2 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. Thomas
|16-11-0
|12-15-0
|Idaho State
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. Thomas
|Idaho State
|12-2
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-12
|8-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
