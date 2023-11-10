The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) play at Schoenecker Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas went 16-11-0 ATS last season.

St. Thomas (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% more often than Idaho State (13-14-0) last season.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 74.2 143.4 70.2 141.2 144.7 Idaho State 69.2 143.4 71.0 141.2 136.9

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tommies recorded only 3.2 more points per game (74.2) than the Bengals gave up (71.0).

St. Thomas had an 11-2 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 16-11-0 12-15-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Idaho State 12-2 Home Record 7-7 4-11 Away Record 4-12 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

