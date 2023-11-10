The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) will play the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Parker Bjorklund: 15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank
118th 74.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 71 207th
317th 29 Rebounds 28.5 328th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
35th 9 3pt Made 7.7 134th
186th 12.9 Assists 12.2 249th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.