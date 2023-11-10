The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take on the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: FOX

St. Thomas Stats Insights

Last season, the Tommies had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents made.

St. Thomas went 14-1 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tommies finished 317th.

Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Tommies recorded were just 3.2 more points than the Bengals allowed (71.0).

St. Thomas had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.6.

In terms of three-point shooting, St. Thomas fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

