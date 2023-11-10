How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take on the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tommies had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents made.
- St. Thomas went 14-1 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tommies finished 317th.
- Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Tommies recorded were just 3.2 more points than the Bengals allowed (71.0).
- St. Thomas had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.6.
- In terms of three-point shooting, St. Thomas fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Central (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|CBU Events Center
