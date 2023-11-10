The SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) square off on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

SMU has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking 14th-best in total offense (465.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (281.8 yards allowed per game). On defense, North Texas is bottom-25, ceding 468.3 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, posting 482.3 total yards per contest (10th-best).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) on 166-of-282 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 511 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's team-high 384 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,445 yards on 195-of-308 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 144 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has run the ball 98 times for 716 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 409 yards across 77 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has hauled in 766 receiving yards on 44 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 432 yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 29 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

