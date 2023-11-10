Friday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-65 victory as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 78, UTSA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-12.4)

Minnesota (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Performance Insights

Last year, Minnesota was ninth-worst in college basketball on offense (62.9 points scored per game) and 207th on defense (71.0 points allowed).

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 33.2 rebounds allowed, the Golden Gophers were 283rd and 304th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Minnesota was 62nd in the country in assists (14.7 per game) last season.

Last year, the Golden Gophers were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Minnesota was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 308th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%) last year.

Last year, the Golden Gophers took 64.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Golden Gophers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

