How to Watch Minnesota vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Oakland vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Roadrunners ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Gophers finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers put up 13.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.1.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 treys per game, compared to 6.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.7% clip when playing on the road.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Williams Arena
