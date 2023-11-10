The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Roadrunners ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Gophers finished 283rd.

Last year, the Golden Gophers put up 13.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.1.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 treys per game, compared to 6.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.7% clip when playing on the road.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule