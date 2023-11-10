Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.