How to Watch the Wild vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Rangers meet the Wild.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
Wild vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|Rangers
|5-4 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 48 goals allowed (four per game) is 31st in the NHL.
- With 43 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|12
|7
|6
|13
|2
|5
|49.2%
|Mats Zuccarello
|12
|3
|10
|13
|6
|5
|28.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|12
|4
|8
|12
|11
|5
|0%
|Ryan Hartman
|12
|7
|3
|10
|11
|10
|44.6%
|Patrick Maroon
|12
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 26 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 13th in the NHL with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|12
|7
|13
|20
|7
|2
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|12
|9
|3
|12
|7
|4
|29.4%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|12
|2
|8
|10
|7
|5
|51.1%
|Erik Gustafsson
|12
|3
|5
|8
|5
|4
|-
