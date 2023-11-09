Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Lettieri scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

