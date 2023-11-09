Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Redwood County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Mountain Schools at Battle Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Battle Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
