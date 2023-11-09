We have wide receiver rankings available for you, heading into Week 10 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 224.3 24.9 10.8 A.J. Brown Eagles 203.5 22.6 10.2 Stefon Diggs Bills 195.4 21.7 10.8 Keenan Allen Chargers 164.6 20.6 10.4 Puka Nacua Rams 159.1 17.7 10.7 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 158.7 19.8 9 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 157.1 19.6 11.6 Adam Thielen Panthers 149.6 18.7 9.5 D.J. Moore Bears 148.5 16.5 6.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 139.9 20.0 11.1 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 137.3 15.3 9.6 Jordan Addison Vikings 136.6 15.2 6.6 Mike Evans Buccaneers 126.4 15.8 7.5 Davante Adams Raiders 126.3 14.0 9.4 Nico Collins Texans 123.1 15.4 6.6 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 121.9 15.2 7.8 DeVonta Smith Eagles 119.3 13.3 6.7 Chris Olave Saints 118.3 13.1 9.4 Terry McLaurin Commanders 115.8 12.9 7.8 Marquise Brown Cardinals 112.9 12.5 8.6 Christian Kirk Jaguars 111.6 14.0 7.5 Garrett Wilson Jets 111.5 13.9 10.1 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 111.2 13.9 7.4 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 109.9 13.7 8 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 109.0 15.6 7.4 Amari Cooper Browns 108.7 13.6 7.9 Courtland Sutton Broncos 103.0 12.9 5.8 Gabriel Davis Bills 102.2 11.4 5.4 George Pickens Steelers 101.7 12.7 7.2 Rashid Shaheed Saints 101.4 11.3 4.6 Josh Downs Colts 101.3 11.3 6.3 Nathaniel Dell Texans 100.0 14.3 6.1 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100.0 12.5 6.9 Zay Flowers Ravens 99.4 11.0 6.9 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 98.2 12.3 7.1 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 96.2 12.0 7.8 Drake London Falcons 93.7 11.7 7.1 Rashee Rice Chiefs 93.5 10.4 4.6 Tutu Atwell Rams 92.9 10.3 6 Romeo Doubs Packers 91.2 11.4 6.8 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 91.1 11.4 7.2 Curtis Samuel Commanders 88.2 11.0 5.4 Jahan Dotson Commanders 88.0 9.8 6.3 Michael Thomas Saints 87.9 9.8 6.9 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 85.4 12.2 7.1 K.J. Osborn Vikings 81.7 9.1 5.4 Tyler Boyd Bengals 78.6 9.8 6.1 Jayden Reed Packers 78.2 9.8 5 Josh Reynolds Lions 77.7 11.1 4.4 Michael Wilson Cardinals 77.1 9.6 4.1 Tee Higgins Bengals 71.8 10.3 7.3 Deebo Samuel 49ers 71.7 12.0 5.3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 68.2 8.5 5.4 Cooper Kupp Rams 67.4 13.5 9 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 66.6 9.5 5.7 Josh Palmer Chargers 64.7 9.2 5.6 Diontae Johnson Steelers 59.2 14.8 8.8 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 58.4 8.3 3.7 D.J. Chark Panthers 57.9 8.3 4.9

This Week's Games

