On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Rangers. Is Jon Merrill going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).

Merrill has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.0 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

